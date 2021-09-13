Claire Foy Bags A Creative Emmy Award For The Role Of Queen Elizabeth In 'The Crown'

Claire Foy is popularly known for her portrayal of the young Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the Netflix series The Crown. The actor has now bagged the Creative Emmy Award for Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role, as per Variety reports, making it her second Emmy award for the Netflix series, however in a different category. The actor previously won the lead drama actress race in 2018 for Queen Elizabeth II's portrayal.

Claire was a prominent part of the series for the first two seasons, appearing in 21 episodes between 2016-2017, post which she appeared in the fourth season of the period drama in a short flashback scene. Her list of accolades also includes a Golden Globe from 2017 and two SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards from 2017 and 2018. The list of creative Emmy award winners has been announced over the weekend, while the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 19.

Claire Foy bags Creative Emmy Award for The Crown

Foy couldn't appear to collect her award in person at the Los Angeles ceremony. The actor appeared in the first two seasons before it made a huge leap to the 1970s and 1980s, roping in Olivia Colman for her role. The first season witnessed her characters' marriage to Philip, the other season witnessed Elizabeth deal with the 1956 Suez Crisis, the retirement of her third Prime Minister as well as the birth of Prince Edward among other things.

Contending for this year's award bagged by Claire were stars, including Alexis Bledel and McKenna Grace of The Handmaid’s Tale fame, Phylicia Rashad from This Is Us, and Sophie Okenedo from Ratched. Even Colman has been nominated twice for the lead drama actress Emmy award for her role, this year being no exception as she's up for the Primetime Emmy in her final turn as the Queen.

Apart from this, The Crown is locking horns with The Mandalorian for bagging the most nominations by a series this year. The show has grabbed two more trophies, namely- single-camera (one-hour) cinematography and single-camera drama picture editing.

More about the Emmys

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place Sunday, September 19, and will reportedly be held at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer will be entertaining the limited audience and their guests as the host. The show will air live on CBS, as well as on-demand on Paramount Plus.

(IMAGE: AP)