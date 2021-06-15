Clare Crawley And Dale Moss, From Season 16 Of 'The Bachelorette', Cuddle Up In New Pic

Former Bachelorette stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are reportedly still going strong. On Monday, June 14, Moss shared a picture on his Instagram handle featuring Crawley in which the two could be seen sitting on an outdoor bench. The former NFL player shared the photo with the caption, "Life has a funny way of working things out".

In the picture, Moss can be seen grinning while Crawley, who had her eyes closed, appeared to be laughing. The picture also featured Crawley wearing her engagement ring, with which Moss proposed to her on the Bachelorette. Take a look at the post below -

More about Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' relationship

According to People Magazine, the couple that got engaged last year on The Bachelorette, only two weeks into Crawley's season, split up in January. At the People a source told the magazine that Moss wasn't "ready for marriage or kids". The source also revealed that he had feelings for the Bachelorette star, however, he still wasn't "on the same page as her," adding how things had gotten more difficult once the show ended and they had to make real decisions.

However, as mentioned before, the couple reconnected in January and have been spotted together several times over the last few months. Moss made their relationship Instagram official once again in April, when he posted a selfie featuring the two of them on his story. When speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast a week after the story, Moss opened up about their relationship.

The former NFL player mentioned how he and Clare had never hidden the fact that they were "around each other". He also mentioned how the two were now spending together and taking their time. When asked on the podcast if the two were engaged again, Moss explained how they were in a "good place".

He also mentioned how when the time was right, the two would eventually talk "about all those things". However, the two were only focused on each other until then. He also talked about wanting to keep the relationship private adding, "that's working for us".

Moss concluded his statement on the podcast saying, "We're just in a good place and just like with any relationship, we're just working through things and supporting one another and just taking it as it comes".

Image - Dale Moss Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.