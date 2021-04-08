Last Updated:

Claudia Jordan Faces Backlash For Sharing False News Of DMX's Passing, Issues An Apology

Talk show host Claudia Jordan has now deleted her tweet that spread the false news of DMX's death and issued an apology, after getting a backlash from his fans

Claudia Jordan

Source: Claudia Jordan & DMX Instagram


False rumours about the death of popular celebrities often do the rounds on social media. Well-known American talk show host Claudia Jordan had recently announced the false news of the death of rapper DMX in a now-deleted-tweet. However, since that news has been confirmed to be false in nature, she has been receiving criticism from many of her fans for putting out the tweet without having confirmed whether the news was true. The backlash resulted in Jordan making an apology for the tweet.

Claudia Jordan receives criticism for posting fake news about DMX’s death

DMX’s health has been a cause of concern for all of his fans since the last few days and they have been fervently praying for him to recover. However, the tweet sent by Claudia Jordan announcing his death came as a shock for netizens. The tweet, which has now been deleted said, “Rest in paradise DMX”. It was soon learnt that the news was false and netizens promptly started criticising her tweeting the false news at a time when the rapper is still undergoing treatment. 

Upon receiving angry tweets from fans, Jordan deleted it thereafter and even issued an apology on Twitter. However, it was not enough to quell the anger of his loyal fans, who were seen telling her to fact-check her news before sharing it with the rest. They also said that it was too late for her to apologise and avoid criticism and that her apologies should be directed towards DMX’s family and not the rest. Some of them even criticised her show, pointing to such mistakes to be one of the reasons why they don’t watch her show. 

It was recently reported by NBC news that DMX is currently on life support and in a coma, after having suffered a drug overdose. He has been felicitated with various prestigious music awards for his songs and albums. While he has been surrounded by multiple controversies in the past, he has created a strong fan base for himself who have been showing support. More updates about his health are now awaited. 

 

  Promo image courtesy: Claudia Jordan & DMX Instagram

 

 

