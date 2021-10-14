'Clifford The Big Red Dog' New Trailer: WATCH World's Largest Puppy Create Mayhem In NYC

The beloved Scholastic icon Clifford the Big Red Dog is all set to charm his way into the hearts of the audience. Paramount Pictures has finally dropped the trailer of the movie based on the character of a giant red dog created by Norman Bridwell. The trailer of Clifford the Big Red Dog gives a glimpse of the world's largest puppy, Clifford and his owner, 8-year-old Emily Howard. The duo sets on an adventure along with Emily's fun uncle Casey.

Clifford the Big Red Dog trailer out now

Clifford the Big Red Dog is based on the children's book of the same name written by Norman Bridwell in 1963. The film stars Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, Russell Wong, and John Cleese, with David Alan Grier providing the vocal effects for the title character. The latest rendition of the beloved Scholastic icon takes place in present-day New York City, where young Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) is given a puppy by a mysterious man (John Cleese). When Emily asks how big the puppy will become, he responds, "That depends on how much you love him."

The next Emily finds her face to face a red dog as big as her room. She along with her fun uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on a mission to keep her best friend, the giant dog Clifford, safe from the authorities. Watch the trailer below:

The movie was initially scheduled to premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in September and released in the theatres in the same month. However, the release was delayed due to the rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases. The movie will now release on November 10, 2021, in the United States. The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom is a way for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big."

Image: Instagram/@cliffordmovie