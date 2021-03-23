Clint Eastwood Starrer 'Cry Macho' Get A Release Date, Film To Hit Theatres In October

Clint Eastwood starrer neo-Western drama film, Cry Macho has finally got a release date. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 22, this year. The announcement was made by Warner Bros., as reported by Deadline. The film is based on the 1975 novel penned by N Richard Nash, the screenplay of the film was also written by Nash, prior to his demise in 2000 alongside Nick Schenk.

The cast of the film is headlined by Clint Eastwood with Eduardo Minett and Dwight Yoakam. The plot of the upcoming film will showcase Eastwood as a former rodeo star. He is hired to return a young man (Played by Eduardo Minett) in Mexico back to his father who resides in the United States. Fernanda Urrejola, Horacio Garcia Rojas and Natalia Traven are a few other actors who will essay pivotal roles in this western film.

Cry Macho’s premise

Warner Bros. Pictures released the official premise of the film stating, “Cry Macho will star Clint Eastwood as a onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man”.

In addition to portraying the lead role in the film, Clint Eastwood has also directed and bankrolled the film under the banner of Malpaso Productions in collaboration with Al Ruddy. Ever since the novel is published, attempts of adapting it into a movie began. Several actors including Roy Scheider, Pierce Brosnan and others were roped in for the project. However, the film did not end up being materialised.

It was in 2003 when Ruddy announced the adaptation with Arnold Schwarzeneggar. The filming of the movie was postponed due to Arnold’s time as the Governor of California. In 2011, the production ended up being cancelled entirely following Arnold’s divorce scandal. Almost a decade later in October 2020, it was reported that Eastwood would direct, produce and star in the film.

