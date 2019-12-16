Clint Eastwood's Recent Film Richard Jewell Tanks At The Box Office

Veteran actor and director Clint Eastwood's latest project, Richard Jewell, stars Paul Walter Hauser in the titular role. The movie is a biographical drama based on the Atlanta Olympics Bomb Crysis in 1996. It depicts the real-life tale of security guard Richard Jewell, who was responsible for saving many lives by finding the bombs and warning the police, but he was later publicly accused of being the FBI's prime suspect by the media. The movie has also fallen into controversy due to a scene that many in the media find disrespectful. Unfortunately for producers Clint Eastwood and Leonardo DiCaprio, Richard Jewell has turned out to be a flop at the Box Office.

Richard Jewell fails to impress at the Box Office

Richard Jewell has only earned around $5 million at the box office during its opening weekend. The movie was made on a budget of around $45 million, so if the movie fails to increase its earnings in the coming weeks, it could spell disaster for the producers (Clint Eastwood and Leonardo DiCaprio) who could lose several million dollars. The movie is officially Clint Eastwood's worst opening in nearly four decades. His previous film that had performed so poorly was Billy Bronco, which released all the way back in 1980.

The movie was marred in controversy upon release due to the portrayal of the relationship between journalist Kathy Scruggs and FBI agent Tom Shaw. Kathy was the journalist who first revealed that Richard Jewell was a prime suspect for the FBI. In the film, it is depicted that Kathy had a romantic relationship with the FBI agent to get the tip behind her article. This scene was panned by those in the media as they felt that it demonized journalists and also due to the fact that there was no evidence that the two ever had a romantic relationship.

Olivia Wilde, who played the role of Kathy Scruggs in the film, defended the scene and her character on her Twitter page. She tweeted her personal opinion on the scenes and said that in no way did she mean to demean Kathy Scruggs. She also mentioned that she had no control over the scene as that was handled by the creative team for the movie. Olivia further added that she was from a family of journalists which is why she had great respect for the field and did not mean to insult it.

