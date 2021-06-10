CMT Music Awards Winners: Have A Look At The Winners Of This Year's 2021 CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards, based in the United States, is a very prestigious ceremony of recognizing, facilitating and awarding various artists that make country music. The awards that are decided by the fans through voting is valued highly by the artists. The 2021 CMT Music Awards ensured that they carry their legacy this year as well, amidst the ongoing pandemic and organized a big event. This year's CMT Music Awards highlights included the show's co-hosts, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown leading the nominations charts and bagging prizes for themselves too.

While many artists making country music have come up over the years, a few reclaimed their awards this year as well. Singers Ballerini, Brown, Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton led the nominations charts with six each while being followed closely by Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert, who bagged four. The 2021 CMT Music Awards also had thirteen artists receiving nods for the first time namely Guyton, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Niko Moon, Noah Cyrus, Parmalee, Ryan Hurd, Tyler Hubbard and Willie Jones.

CMT Music Awards winners list

Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah

Female Video of the Year: Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

Male Video of the Year: Kane Brown – “Worship You”

Duo/ Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Breakthrough Video of the Year: Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

Collaborative Video of the Year: Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

CMT Performance of the Year: Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”

Carrie Underwood at CMT Awards

"It's in the hands of the fans" @carrieunderwood



THANK YOU to the fans for voting and watching the #CMTAwards tonight! pic.twitter.com/vnfxHwHgBL — CMT (@CMT) June 10, 2021

Carrie Underwood repeated her victory from the 2020 awards as she got into the CMT Music Awards winners list winning Video of the Year. The category which started with 14 nominees, was brought down to six and then three. The title was bagged by Carrie Underwood and John Legend for their music video, Hallelujah, beating Keith Urban and Pink’s One Too Many, Kane Brown’s Worldwide Beautiful and Kelsea Ballerini’s Hole in the Bottle. Last year, Carrie Underwood made history with her song Drinking Alone winning both Video of the Year and Female Video of the year awards.

IMAGE: CMT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.