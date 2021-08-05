Cobra Kai Fame Xolo Maridueña On Joining Blue Beetle; 'I’m Not Going To Take It Lightly'

As the popular Hollywood star Xolo Maridueña was in negotiations for the lead character in the upcoming DC superhero movie for HBO Max and Warner Bros., it was recently confirmed that he will be joining the cast of the film as Blue Beetle. According to the reports by Variety, Maridueña and Angel Manuel Soto, who will be directing the film, announced the news at The Suicide Squad premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Xolo Maridueña rejoices being cast as Blue Beetle

Xolo Maridueña is all set to feature as Blue Beetle in the upcoming DC film in which he will be essaying the lead role of Jaime Reyes that will focus on a Latino superhero. Speaking about how Xolo received the news on the same day, Manuel Soto issued a statement in which he said, “I believe today is the day that Xolo comes in as a Blue Beetle. He just got the news today”. “Less than 24 hours ago”, Xolo Maridueña replied.

Xolo further expressed how excited he was to play a Latino character stating, “The only thing that is on my mind right now is just the fact that he’s Latino. I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him. I think it’s so important, and I don’t want to stand on the soapbox for too long but representation is so important.”.

On the other hand, Soto revealed how the Cobra Kai star was his first choice for the role and added, “Since I got the invitation from DC to work on this project, I couldn’t stop seeing him as the character.”.

“Luckily I have a background in martial arts and training in that kind of realm but this is a whole different game, this is like the big boys, so I’m ready to pack on a couple pounds and hit the gym”, Maridueña added. Stating further about how thrilled he was to be a part of the film and how he was not taking the role for granted, he stated, “It’s such a great opportunity, and I’m not going to take it lightly, and we’re about to make a kick-ass movie.”.

Xolo Maridueña’s latest works

Xolo Maridueña is currently a part of the American comedy-drama series, Cobra Kai, and is also voicing for two of the popular animated TV series named Victor and Valentino and Cleopatra in Space that premiered in 2019. Blue Beetle, on the other hand, is expected to begin filming at the beginning of next year.

