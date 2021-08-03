'Cobra Kai' Star Xolo Mariduena In Negotiations To Feature In Upcoming 'Blue Beetle'

Hollywood actor Xolo Mariduena is currently in negotiations for the lead character in the upcoming flick titled Blue Beetle for HBO Max and Warner Bros. The actor is popular for his performance in the Karate Kid's spinoff series Cobra Kai. According to ANI, Angel Manuel Soto was earlier tapped to helm DC's first-ever film to focus on the Latino superhero. Read on to know more.

Cobra Kai Xolo Mariduena to feature in Blue Beetle?

According to the report, the Mexican-born writer Angel Manuel Soto, who has directed the 2020's Sundance coming-of-age drama titled Charm City Kings, was earlier approached to helm the Latino superhero's upcoming film. The script is penned by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who is known for scripting Miss Bala and the upcoming Scarface reboot. In The Heights star Leslie Grace, who has bagged the role in Batgirl, will feature as a crime-fighter Barbara Gordon, reported The Wrap.

Blue Beetle was created by Charles Wojtkwski in the year 1939. Several iterations of the upcoming DC film have existed in the comics, with the film centering on Jaime Reyes, who is an El Paso teenager who uses alien armour that is granted by a strange artifact in order to defend his hometown. The first one to debut in the comics was Reyes in the year 2006 during the Infinite Crisis crossover event, from creators Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner.

Warner Bros. is currently gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated film, The Suicide Squad. The film is helmed by James Gunn and is due for release on August 6, 2021. The Blue Beetle's production is assumed to start in early 2022. The film is backed by Joh Rickard for HBO Max. However, Zev Foreman will be executively producing the film.

Mariduena, who is of Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian heritage, is currently seen as Miguel Diaz in the Netflix original series. The fourth season of the Karate Kid franchise will be premiering in the fourth quarter of 2021. Xolo Mariduena is represented by UTA and Osbrink, managed by Valor Entertainment Group. Soto is repped by CAA and Jairo Alvardo at Redefine Entertainment.

