'CODA' Star Eugenio Derbez To Undergo Surgery After Tragic Accident; Wife Issues Statement

CODA star Eugenio Derbez, who recently met with a tragic accident, left his health in a delicate situation. Post the accident, the actor will now have to undergo a complicated surgery, his wife informed through her statement on social media while updating fans about his health.

On August 30, Eugenio's wife Alessandra Rosaldo took to Instagram and shared his health update, saying he is "currently fine" but his injuries are "delicate." The surgery will further help in improving his health conditions, following which the star has been advised to rest for several weeks.

Eugenio Derbez to undergo surgery following tragic accident

Derbez's wife issued a statement on the actor's health that read,

" He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise your health. The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Rosaldo (@alexrosaldo)

The statement did not mention the nature of Eugenio Derbez's accident or the surgery required for his well-being. “At this time, the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so,” Rosaldo wrote. “Thank you for always being close to us. I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon.”, the statement further read.

Soon after the statement, the actor and his wife have been receiving an outpour of love and recovery wishes from fans who are praying for the actor's speedy recovery. Meanwhile, towards the end of the statement, the lead singer of Sentidos Opuestos added that she will be in public to promote her own projects, but asked that fans let her share updates about her husband via social media.

"I have some work commitments to fulfill that I cannot cancel, but I ask you all with much love, that whatever you want to know about this topic, allow me to communicate it through my social networks. Eugenio will be recovering and maybe for a while he will be away from his social networks and the media," Rosaldo concluded. For the unknown, Derbez has been one of Mexico's most successful international stars, and he has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows since the '80s.

IMAGE: Instagram/alexrosaldo