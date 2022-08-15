‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur's Oscar Trophy And Jeep Stolen; Later Recovered By Authorities

CODA hitmaker Troy Kotsur lost both his Jeep and the Oscar trophy kept inside it in a theft incident. Troy was being honoured in his hometown of Mesa, Arizona for his historic Oscar win when the incident happened, according to Deadline. The actor took to his Twitter account to report his robbery, mentioning that a "little kid” was the person behind it.

In the now-deleted Tweets, Troy further posed for pictures with local authorities after they managed to track down the Jeep with the award still inside. For the unversed, Troy Kotsur created history by becoming the first primarily deaf actor to win an Oscar.

In a statement sent to TODAY, the Mesa Police Department shared details about the robbery. They mentioned," We can confirm that Mr Kotsur’s vehicle was stolen and recovered last night here in Mesa," and added, "Once Mr Kotsur notified the department of the theft, officers began their investigation and through investigative techniques, they located the vehicle with two juvenile male suspects inside.”

Authorities further revealed that two juveniles have been charged with “theft of means of transportation” and were taken to the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System. The statement also confirmed that the vehicle was returned to him along with all the properly inside it.

Kotsur bagged the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar for his stint in CODA. He took on the role of a fisherman whose daughter dreams of becoming a musician. Talking about working on the film, the actor earlier told TODAY, "In TV and film, they tend to have deaf characters as victims or sympathy characters unless it was based on a true story." He added, "In ‘CODA,’ Frank was a hardworking man who was successful and protected his family."

"Also, he has a vulgar sense of humour, so I was thrilled to show what deaf vulgarities in (American Sign Language) looked like on the big screen," the actor concluded. He will now be seen as a coach of a group from the California Faculty for the Deaf for Disney+.

(Image: @rajeshmehtavpci/Twitter)