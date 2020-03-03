Cody Simpson On Pregnancy Rumours About Miley; Jokes 'I've Been Pregnant For Years'

Miley Cyrus is an American singer who is very popular worldwide. Her dating life has always been a subject of interest for all her fans and they keep close tabs with her love interest. Miley Cyrus, too, has always been very open about her relationships and has always revealed the names of her boyfriends. Although 2019 proved to be a big year for the celebrity as her relationship with her current boyfriend, Cody Simpson went from zero to a hundred really quickly. There have been rumours doing the rounds on the internet that the singer could be expecting a baby with Cody Simpson.

Read | Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson’s Families Approve Of Their Relationship For THIS Reason

Cody Simpson addresses pregnancy rumours

Cody Simpson is a singer, actor and model who is well known as a musician. He hails from Australia and is currently based in LA. The singer has dated popular celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Ali Lohan. He appeared in a talk show recently where he was asked about the pregnancy rumours that have been breaking the internet.

Read | Miley Cyrus' Vintage Birthday Gifts For Beau Cody Simpson Came All The Way From The 1800s

Cody Simpson understood the gravitas of the situation and dodged the question by simply joking about it. Addressing the rumours, Cody jokingly said that apparently, he has been pregnant for years. For those unversed, the rumours about Cody and Miley being pregnant were sparked when the former told a media portal that he misses Australia a lot and would like to go back when he and girlfriend Miley start a family. He further added to his comments that he would raise his kids in his native place and bring them up as proper ‘Aussie’.

Read | Miley Cyrus Confirms Dating Cody Simpson In A Quirky Way; See Pictures

In the talk show, hosted by Karl Stefanovic, Cody was asked how he deals with rumours and news that keeping surfacing the internet. Cody replied that he understands that it comes with the fame that he is enjoying and all that is a part of the industry he is in. Cody further said that his mantra to deal with such rumours is to focus on his work and focus on what is important to him.

Read | Cody Simpson’s Sister Alli Denies Rumours Of Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson Breakup; See Details

Image credits: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.