Cody Simpson Opens Up About His Split With Miley Cyrus; Says 'I Learnt A Lot'

Singer Cody Simpson has been taking swimming training and also revealed that he has qualified for the Australian Olympic Trials. A recent interview covered his journey from singing to swimming, during which the pop star also reflected upon his breakup with Miley Cyrus. Scroll further to know what Cody had to say.

Cody Simpson opens up about his split with Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus were dating for a period of 10 months from 2019 to 2020 after they parted ways sometime in August, last year. The couple’s relationship was quite public, with them posting pictures and videos with each other. Simpson and Miley have also been friends for over a decade and continue to have a warm friendship.

In an appearance on the chat show 60 Minutes Australia, Cody expressed how their long friendship escalated to a relationship; although ending on a very cordial note. He said, “I’d known her for a long time at that point. She’d kind of acted almost as, like — not as a mentor, but she was always a heightened creative person. We went from kind of being good friends and just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while”. He further added, “Everything ended fairly amicably, it was one of those phases and I learnt a lot from it”.

Back on August 13, 2020, Miley Cyrus did an Instagram live ahead of her song Midnight Sky’s release, where she asked fans to not make the split dramatic as the couple themselves is choosing to stay friends and are on good terms. She said, “For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not”.

Image: Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Instagram

