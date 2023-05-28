Cody Walker Honours Late Brother And Actor Paul Walker By Naming Newborn Son After Him

Cody Walker and his wife Felicia have paid tribute to his late brother and renowned actor Paul Walker by naming their newborn son after him. The couple exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that their baby boy, Paul Barrett (Bear) Walker, was born on Sunday, April 30, in Arizona. Cody revealed that they decided on the name just 24 hours after the birth, and it felt like the appropriate time to honour his brother’s memory, as November would mark 10 years since Paul’s passing.

Cody, who resides in Arizona with his family, explained the significance of the name choice. He mentioned that his brother, Paul William Walker IV, was the fourth in their family lineage to bear that name and was often referred to as Little Paul or Paul 4. Cody felt it was important to continue the family legacy by passing on the name to his own son.

More About FuelFest Festival

In addition to naming their son after Paul, Cody, along with multi-hyphenate entertainer Tyrese Gibson and Chris Lee, is actively involved in FuelFest, an automotive and motorsports festival celebrating car culture. FuelFest, which features drift racing, off-roading, and exclusive experiences with professional drivers, is scheduled to take place at Irwindale Speedway in California on Saturday, June 3, with subsequent events planned in various locations worldwide.

FuelFest holds a special significance as a portion of its proceeds directly supports Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), a non profit organisation founded by Paul Walker in 2010. Cody regards ROWW as a vital part of his brother’s legacy, stating that it has continued to provide assistance to communities in 13 countries affected by natural disasters. The organisation has undertaken numerous deployments and logged over 63,000 volunteer hours, making contributions exceeding $10 million to those in need.

More About Paul Walker

Paul Walker was widely known for his charismatic presence and roles in the Fast & Furious film franchise. Walker rose to fame through movies like Varsity Blues, She's All That, and Joy Ride. However, his prominent role was as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious series. He portrayed the character in several installments. Tragically, on November 30, 2013, Walker died in a car accident in Santa Clarita, California, while attending a charity event for his organization Reach Out Worldwide. His untimely passing deeply saddened fans worldwide. He left behind a daughter named Meadow, who has continued to honor his legacy through the Paul Walker Foundation.