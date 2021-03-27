Coldplay Adopts A River In Malaysia, Takes One Step Closer To Creating 'Paradise' On Earth

With concerns for climate change rising day by day, the renowned band Coldplay has decided to take certain matters into their own hands. On March 26, 2021, the group announced that they would be adopting a river in Malaysia to clean up in association with The Ocean Cleanup. They introduced the initiative which would use a tool named Neon Moon 1 which is a river interceptor. The tool would catch plastic and other types of waste thrown in the river before it reaches the ocean.

In the video, Coldplay announced that the project would be starting from Malaysia, soon. It showed that around 1000 rivers in the world are responsible for emitting 80% of plastic waste into the oceans. The Ocean Cleanup would help in removing the waste causing problems to the ocean's ecosystems. The project will be starting in Malaysia then move to Indonesia, U.S.A, Dominican Republic, Thailand, Vietnam and Jamaica. They plan to eradicate 90% of the waste reaching the oceans by 2040.

Coldplay X The Ocean Cleanup: A step towards Paradise

About The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean Cleanup is a Netherland based non-profit organisation dedicated to maintaining cleanliness in the oceans by using machines known as interceptors to avoid plastic waste in rivers from reaching oceans. The project was started in 2012 after founder Boyan Slat introduced the idea in a TED-Talk. The company has received over $35 million USD (Rs 2.535 billion) in donations from many famous personalities and organisations, as of November 2019.

A look at Coldplay's social activism

The band consisting of Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Phil Harvey and Will Champion, have announced many socially active causes since December 2020. On World Soil Day, they raised awareness for the need for good soil. In a one minute video, the group shared the benefits of good and healthy soil. They also asked followers to support the Choose Love organisation which would support the world's refugees in the Christmas season.

On March 4, 2021, they announced yet another collaboration to create a greener world. They partnered up with One Tree Planted to sell Coldplay's brand new merchandise. Every T-shirt sold would lead to one tree planted, each.

