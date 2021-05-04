Coldplay All Set To Open BRIT Awards 2021 On May 11 With Their New Song 'Higher Power'

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning British rock band Coldplay is all set to open the BRIT Awards 2021. The rock band, led by singer Chris Martin, will perform their much-awaited single Higher Power from a pontoon close to O2 Arena in London, where the award ceremony is going to take place. After announcing the big news on their Twitter handle, Coldplay has officially joined other sensational artists such as Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Griff, Olivia Rodrigo, Rag’n’Bone Man and Pink who will be performing at BRIT Awards 2021.

Earlier today, i.e. May 4, 2021, Coldplay and BRIT Awards' official Twitter handles took to the micro-blogging platform to announce that the English pop-rock band will open this year's award ceremony from River Thames. It will be the boy band's first-ever television appearance after more than a year. On the other hand, they will be performing on the stage of BRIT Awards after three years as they last played at the BRITs back in 2017 with Chainsmokers and in 2016 ahead of that.

For the unversed, Coldplay also currently holds the title of being the most nominated musical group at the BRIT Awards, with an astonishing 28 nominations and nine award wins in total. Today, the official Twitter handle shared a picture of the rock band and announced the news of their opening performance. They wrote, "The latest addition to our #BRITs 2021 line-up is...@coldplay!! We can't wait to see them open the show on Tuesday 11 May!"

This year around, there will be an audience of a whopping 4000 people at the BRITs, as a part of the UK Government’s live events pilot scheme. The organisers of the event are also gifting 2500 tickets of the awards ceremony of that 4000 to the Greater London area's key workers. The BRIT Awards 2021 will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall. Meanwhile, for everyone wondering when is the BRIT Awards 2021 held, it will take place on May 11 at London's O2 Arena, UK.

