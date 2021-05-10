Coldplay's Chris Martin Reveals He Was Accused Of Stealing While Working At A Supermarket

Chris Martin is one of the prominent artists from the British rock band Coldplay who recently became a part of a media interaction where he recalled an incident from the past when he used to work at a supermarket. During the interaction, he made a shocking revelation about how the manager of the supermarket accused him of stealing. He even talked about the pandemic lockdown in the UK and how it changed his perspective.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin on once being accused of stealing 30 pounds

According to reports by Daily Mail, Coldplay’s Chris Martin talked about the time when he worked as a cashier in a supermarket called Kwik Save during the 90s. He stated that as he did not drink, smoke or do any kind of lottery, the authorities put him in charge of the alcohol and cigarette counter where they used to sell scratch cards. He further added that this somewhat put him off and shared how his then manager would remember him from then when he accused him of stealing on his very first day of work. Chris Martin mentioned that the manager said that he stole 30 pounds and warned him to not let it happen again. He then revealed how it was not him who stole and added that he would like to go on record and reveal this truth.

Speaking about the pandemic lockdown in the UK, Coldplay’s Chris Martin revealed that the last year was an eye-opener for him. He then questioned himself about who he was without Wembley Stadium saying you’re awesome. He even stated how he was trying not to get his self-worth from external validation.

The artist even recalled the time when his first love dumped him over a packet of chocolate mini eggs. He mentioned that it was 1994 and he did not know what to do in terms of relationships. Speaking further about the incident, he stated that a young woman agreed to go out with him and added how he had just bought a pack of mini eggs from the supermarket that made his date dump him on the spot.

IMAGE: COLDPLAY INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.