Cole Sprouse Reads Out Reviews Of Online Products With His Name On Them; Watch

Cole Sprouse frequently posts intriguing content on social media for his fans who make sure to reciprocate by responding well to his posts. He has recently shared a few videos in his latest Instagram post, where he is heard reading the reviews of some of the merchandise that is available online. All of this said merchandise are being sold in the name of the actor himself which includes a book, a pillow-case cover, a blanket and other products. Soon enough, the comic videos shared by Sprouse started receiving reactions from his fans who responded with their own witty comments.

Cole Sprouse reads online reviews of merchandise featuring him

Cole Sprouse is known best for playing the role of Jughead Jones in the ongoing show Riverdale. He recently came across a list of products that are being sold online in his name and read some of the funny reviews that they received. He began with a book, that was said to be a biography by the author named Michael. The actor laughed at the fact that his biography was given the simple title of “Famous Person” and called Michael his “favourite author”.

Next in line was a pillow-case cover, which had one of Cole’s pictures printed on it. Cole jokingly said that while he did not give his approval for this, he told the sellers “Make your money”. He laughed while reading one of the reviews, which had given the case ‘4 stars’. The same reviewer wrote in his comments that he was disappointed that it only had a case and no pillow. Another product that he came across was a ‘throw-blanket’, which had his pictures and some of his quotes printed on it. The other two products that he read about were a life-size cardboard with his picture and a wall poster that had “hot actor” in the description of the product.

Cole’s fans replied with all kinds of witty comments to the post. While one said that they own all of these products with “no regrets”, the other praised “Michael the author”. Apart from Riverdale, Cole Sprouse is most known for his work in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and as Ben Geller in Friends as a child actor.

