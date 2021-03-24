Cole Sprouse's Net Worth: How Much Does The 'Riverdale' Actor Earn?

Cole Sprouse is a well-known actor in Hollywood popularly known for his role as Jughead Jones in Riverdale. Born on August 4, 1992, he began his acting career as a child artist along with his twin brother Dylan in 1993. He was seen as Ross Geller's son Ben in the popular sitcom Friends. Apart from acting in shows and movies, Cole Sprouse invests his time in photography as well and his Instagram account is proof of it.

About Cole Sprouse net worth

Cole Sprouse's net worth is said to be approximately $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was estimated to make $20,000 per episode for The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The show ran for 158 episodes. For his role as Jughead Jones in Riverdale, he is said to be earning around $40,000 per episode - double of what he earned as a teenager. Cole Sprouse's income comes mostly from his TV shows and films, in addition to brand endorsements.

About Cole Sprouse's shows

Cole and his brother Dylan were seen on Disney's sitcom show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody which ran for three seasons and its sequel The Suite Life on Deck which featured their teenage selves. The duo grew in terms of fame and popularity, particularly after that show. Cole has also appeared in the drama film Five Feet Apart as a terminally ill patient. He received a lot of critical acclaim for his role in that film. He has also featured on Borrasca, a narrative podcast. He will be next seen in the film Undercover, where he will play the role of Ben, a musician.

About Cole Sprouse in Riverdale

Riverdale is a teen drama series that is currently in its fifth season on Netflix. The show is based on the popular Archie comics, but the story takes a gritty and thrilling turn in the series. Cole Sprouse in Riverdale plays the role of Jughead Jones, Archie's best friend. His role is that of an omnipresent narrator who is funny but harbours a lot of secrets. Riverdale began its season one in the year 2017 and has been a huge success ever since.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Promo Image Source: Cole Sprouse Instagram