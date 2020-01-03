Colin Firth's Best Movies That Fans Can Never Get Enough Of; 'The Kingsman' To '1917'

Colin Firth is a popular English actor who has acted in different films. He has also received various awards like Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, two BAFTA Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actor also received acclaim for his work in Jane Austen's television adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Apart from this, he has played some of the best characters in several other movies. Take a look at Colin Firth's best films.

Kingsman: The Secret Service

The plot of the film is about recruitment and training of Gary "Eggsy" Unwin who joins a secret spy organisation. Colin Firth played the role of Harry Hart / Galahad in the movie. The movie was a major hit, after which the team decided to release a sequel of it. The second part of the film was Kingsman: The Golden Circle and in fact, Matthew Vaughn's team is going to release the third part of the sequel in 2020 which is The King's Man.

7. The King's Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Colin Firth played the role of William "Weatherall" Wilkins in the movie. William "Weatherall" Wilkins (Colin Firth) is a chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank in the film. Even though he had a small part to play in the film, the actor was appreciated for his character. If you are looking for an entertaining film, then you should consider watching Mary Poppins Returns.

1917

The film is based on two young British soldiers during World War I. Colin Firth played the role of General Erinmore in the war film. The movie received positive reviews and was nominated for three awards at Golden Globe Awards.

