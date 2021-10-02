Colin Jost Reveals His Mother's Reaction To His And Scarlett Johansson's Baby Name 'Cosmo'

As Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost recently became parents of a baby boy, they created a buzz on the Internet when they announced a unique name of the baby — 'Cosmo'. While many fans reacted to the name differently, Colin Jost recently revealed how his mother reacted when she learnt the baby’s name.

As Colin Jost recently made an appearance on the popular show, The Late Show with Seth Myers, he opened up about how his mother, Kerry Kelly, was lefty befuddled when she learnt that they named their baby 'Cosmo'.

Colin Jost’s mother reaction to 'Cosmo'

Colin Jost recently joked about how his mother was slightly thrown on hearing their baby’s name and revealed how she didn’t quite understand it. He further mentioned that she might have thought if it was kind of a hippie thing. Adding to it, he also revealed that even after they finalised the baby’s name in the hospital, his mother was trying to convince them to change it. "She would call us after three or four days, she'd be like, 'Cosmo'," Jost stated. "And she'd be like, 'And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?' And we're like, 'Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.' She was like 'OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there's also a name Cosimo with an 'I,' so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that's his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo," Jost added.

Jost further mentioned that after speaking to some neighbourhood friends in Staten Island, she learnt that there were many people named Cosmo. "Eventually, she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives. And so then she would call, and she would say, 'I met someone—they said their uncle's name is Cosmo. So it is OK.'"

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson tied the knot last year in October in a closed ceremony and announced the birth of their baby last month through social media. The announcement was made by Colin with an Instagram post stating, “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much[sic].” He further stated, “Privacy would be greatly appreciated[sic]." He also added on the next slide that all the enquiries should be directed to the couple’s publicist @chethinks, Michael Che.

Take a look:

(Image: AP)