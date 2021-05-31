Colin Trevorrow Teases About Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer, Says Something Fun Planned

The upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion’s director Colin Trevorrow recently teased that the trailer of this highly anticipated movie could be released soon. Jurassic World is one of the most popular film franchises in the world. The first movie Jurassic World released in 2015 and was set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park.

The movie proved to be a huge commercial hit. Its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was released in June 2018 which also went on to become a hit all over the world. Currently, the third film in the franchise Jurassic World: Dominion is in the making. Its director Colin Trevorrow recently talked about the release of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 3 and the future of the entire Jurassic franchise where he teased about Jurassic World: Dominion and its promotions.

Colin Trevorrow teases about the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer

The highly anticipated movie is being directed by Colin Trevorrow. During his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he talked about the movie and what they have planned ahead of its release next year. Colin Trevorrow teased that there will be some kind of promotional activities starting soon for the movie. During his interview, he shared that the promotions of the movie are going to start real soon and he cannot talk about it just yet. This could mean that the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer is just around the corner for the fans. He also added that they have got something fun planned for the audience and it has everything to do with getting people back in the movie theatres.

Jurassic World: Dominion release date was earlier scheduled to be June 11 this year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Jurassic World: Dominion release date to be pushed ahead to July 2022. Because of the pandemic, theatres and production of movies all over the world were stopped. Currently, several countries are reopening the theatres and production work of movies.

Jurassic World: Dominion cast

The makers of Jurassic World: Dominion, Universal are all set to release Fast and Furious 9 at the end of June. It is possible that the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer might be attached with the previews of F9. Studios have often released the trailers of their upcoming movies with their own big releases. Jurassic World: Dominion cast features Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and also marks the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Recently a sneak peek from the sets was released by Chris Pratt. Here is a look at the picture from the production of Jurassic World: Dominion.

