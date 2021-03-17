Colin Trevorrow To Direct 'War Magician' With Benedict Cumberbatch As Protagonist

Colin Trevorrow is known for directing the modern Jurassic World movies. Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most popular actors in the industry. Now, the two will be collaborating for the first time for a big-screen project.

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in 'War Magician' directed by Colin Trevorrow

Deadline has reported that Colin Trevorrow is set to direct War Magician, a Studiocanal WWII drama film featuring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. E. Nicholas Mariani is writing the script, based on the book by David Fisher. The plot is based on the wild story of Jasper Maskelyne, a British illusionist who used magic to defeat Erwin Rommel in World War II. The upcoming adaptation features an international “magic gang” from Africa, Europe, and the Middle East who conspired with Maskelyne and a female military intelligence officer to defeat the Nazis. More actors will be cast as the project moves ahead.

War Magician is bankrolled by Landscape Entertainment’s Bob Cooper, SunnyMarch’s Benedict Cumberbatch, Leah Clarke, and Adam Ackland, Lonetree’s Tony Eldridge, and Bluestone’s Richard Saperstein. Colin Trevorrow and his Metronome Films also join as producers. Studiocanal’s Ron Halpern and Shana Eddy are overseeing the movie with Metronome’s Jeff Gernert and Annys Hamilton. Richard Cordiner and Gary Whitta penned down the earlier drafts of the script.

Colin Trevorrow is coming fresh after wrapping Jurassic World: Dominion. It is the third film in the Jurassic World series and the overall sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. The movie has an ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, and BD Wong reprising their previous roles. Trevorrow has helmed films like Safety Not Guaranteed, Th Book of Henry, Battle at Big Rock, and two Jurassic World movies.

Benedict Cumberbatch has multiple projects lined-up. He is currently filming Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Madness of Madness and is also a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor will be seen in the biographical movie The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and the drama film The Power of the Dog, both being in the post-production stage.

Promo Image Source: AP News