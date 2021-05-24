'Columbo: Requiem For A Falling Star' Cast: A Look At The List Of Actors From The Episode

Columbo is a 1973 American crime television show, which was created by Richard Levinson and William Link. The show aired for almost 30 years from 1963-2003, spanning 10 seasons and 69 episodes, and was also on a break for almost 10 years from 1978 May to 1989 February. Scroll along to have a look at the list of actors that were a part of this television shows.

A look at Columbo Requiem for a Falling Star cast

Peter Falk

Peter Falk played the titular role of Lt. Columbo in the show, from its debut till it ended in 2003. He was a homicide detective with the Los Angeles Police Department and was known for his signature beige coat, cigar, and old Peugeot car and an unseen wife, who he often talked about. He won the Primetime Emmy Awards fin 1972, 1975, 1976 and 1990 and a Golden Globe Award in 1973, for his work in the show.

Anne Baxter

Anne Baxter played the role of Nora Chandler on the episode titled Requiem For A Falling Star, of the show. The actor made her debut in 1936, at the age of 13 in the Broadway play Seen But Not Heard after which she made her film debut in 1940, with the movie 20 Mule Team. Baxter had been a part of the industry for over 50 years and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the movie The Razor’s Edge.

Frank Converse

Converse was a part of the show as Mr. Fallon for the episode. The actor made his debut with the movie Hurry Sundown in 1967, playing the role of Rev. Clem De Lavery. He was last seen in the Daniel Adams directed movie Primary Motive, as the character John Eastham.

Pippa Scott

The Columbo Requiem For A Falling Star cast also featured Pippa Scott as Jean Davis. The actor has been a part of the industry since 1956, although she took a break from the screen from 1984 to 2009. Her latest film role was in the movie Automotive as Helen, in 2013.

Image: Still from Columbo

