Come Play Movie Tops Halloween Box Office Charts With Incredible Domestic Collections

Come Play movie has now gone on to earn a staggering $3.2 million at the box office amid this Halloween week domestically. The film has been released amid the pandemic and thus the collection seems significantly huge, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film has opened in over two thousand screens all over the US and saw a huge rise in ticketing sales during the weekend.

Come Play movie tops the Halloween Box office charts

Also Read | Patrick Wilson Set To Direct The Fifth Installment Of The Horror Franchise 'Insidious'

According to the report by the media outlet, Come Play movie saw a huge growth of eighteen per cent during the weekend. The film on Friday jumped in its sales collection as Halloween came closer. Fans flocked to the theatres to watch Come Play during the Halloween weekend and thus gave a significant boost in sales for the film. Halloween fell on Saturday this year and thus movie theatres that showed the film saw a good rise in sales. As the lockdown eases its restrictions in various countries, theatres have begun opening up, allowing a number of people to revisit the cinema halls.

Also Read | Best Halloween TV Shows Like 'Truth Seekers' You Must Add To Binge-watch List

Thus Come Play movie being one of the favourable Halloween films this year witnessed the significant rise in sales during the weekend. The Come Play cast includes actors like Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr in pivotal roles. Come Play as a film was initially meant to be a short film that later went on to get a full feature treatment after it received finance from Amblin and producers Alex Heinemann and Andrew Rona. The movie was made on a budget of $9 million and thus the project seemed to be headed on a good start. Despite limited cinemas running the film, Come Play managed to do significantly well amid the Halloween season.

Also Read | Angry Netizens Outrage At 'Songbird'; Call The Dystopian Horror Movie "tone Deaf"

It was reported by the media outlet that the highest revenue for Come Play came from Anaheim. Several drive-in theatres were arranged for the film which went on to become a great success. Dallas also saw a huge spike in sales with close to six drive-in theatres being made for the film resulting in profitable revenues for the film, according to the news portal.

Also Read | Kaali Khuhi Movie Review: The Shabana Azmi Starrer Horror Film Has A Moral At The End

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.