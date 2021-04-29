Comedian Hannah Gadsby Of 'Nanette' Fame Announces Her Marriage To Girlfriend Jenney

Nanette star Hannah Gadsby, on Thursday, took to her verified social media handle to share an important announcement about her personal life. Interestingly, in a brief tweet, along with a picture, Hannah announced her wedding with her girlfriend Jenney. "I’d like to introduce all y’all to Jenney", read the opening line of her tweet.

The 43-year-old comedian further added that Jenny Shamash is a producer extraordinaire. Further praising her partner, Hannah revealed that Jenny is "funny and very talented at reciting facts". She also extended her gratitude towards everyone who voted for marriage equality. The photo featured the newly-married couple. While Hannah devoured an ice cream, Jenny can be seen glancing at the camera with an ear-to-ear smile.

Hannah Gadsby marries her girlfriend:

Meanwhile, in her Instagram post to announce the same, Hannah added that she tied the knot with Jenny back in January 2021. In the Instagram post, Gadsby shared the above picture along with a special video. An excerpt of her caption read, "For the record: this is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story." She also included the hashtags "married" "really" and "yeahtotally" to conclude her Instagram caption.

Given that Gadsby lives in Australia, marriage equality was passed in late 2017 after a massive public vote, for the initiative to pass. Back at that time many, including Gadsby, talked about the harm that putting such an issue up for public debate could cause. Hannah has often used her comedy to uplift marginalized voices and create space for them in places they might not otherwise feel they belong. In her first Netflix special, Nanette, Gadsby highlighted her narrative around classical art history, her identity as gender non-conforming, and sexual trauma. Her performance in the show had managed to earn her an Emmy Award and a Peabody Award.

On the other hand, Shamash was a producer on Gadsby's most recent Netflix special, Douglas, according to IMDB records. She used Douglas to address her autism diagnosis and how it affects her life. She also talked about growing her career after the success of Nanette and how she has learned to turn criticism into the material, instead of taking it personally.