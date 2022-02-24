Comedian Jerry Lewis Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Misconduct By Female Stars & Co-stars

In a recent feature and an accompanying short film, several female co-stars and leading ladies who had worked with comedian Jerry Lewis accused him of sexual harassment and assault. According to Deadline, the story and film are based in part on interviews conducted by Emmy-winning Allen v. Farrow filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick who, in 2017, began investigating Hollywood’s long history of abuse. The outlet mentioned that they even traced some of the accusations against Lewis as well.

For the unknown, Lewis was influential for his zany physical comedy in films such as The Bellboy (1960) and The Nutty Professor (1963). He was also hailed as a noted humanitarian, working with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and hosting their MDA Labor Day Telethon for decades.

Comedian Jerry Lewis accused of sexual harassment

The international media outlet mentioned the names of the female stars who were interviewed for the piece. Some of them included were Hope Holiday, who appeared in The Ladies Man with Lewis the year after she broke out in Billy Wilder’s The Apartment, Jill St. John, who starred opposite the comedian in Who’s Minding the Store?; Anna Maria Alberghetti, who worked with him on Cinderfella, Karen Sharpe, who played the star’s love interest in The Disorderly Orderly, comic/actress/Oscar-nominated writer Renée Taylor; singer Lainie Kazan; and others.

The most serious allegations were given by Sharpe and Holiday. Sharpe asserted that, after a costume fitting in his office, Lewis dismissed the others present and physically assaulted her while on the other hand, Holiday who had known Lewis since she was 13 allegedly said that when she was in her 30’s the comedian invited her to his dressing room and, locking the door with the push of a button, began to “talk dirty” to her.

Lewis was married to Patti Palmer from 1944 to 1980, and to Sandra Pitnick from 1983 until his death. He and Palmer shared six children, and he and Pitnick had one daughter together. Nicknamed "The King of Comedy", Lewis is regarded as one of the most significant American cultural figures of the 20th century, was widely known for his "kid" and "idiot" persona and his contributions to comedy and charity.

IMAGE: Instagram/jerrylewish