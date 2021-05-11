Comedian John Mulaney And Wife Anna Marie Tendler Are Ending Their Marriage Of Seven Years

American stand up comedian John Mulaney popularly known for his stand up special Kid Gorgeous has decided to end his marriage with his artist wife Anna Marie Tendler. John Mulaney who checked himself into rehab last year after struggling with drug and alcohol abuse asked for a divorce from his wife Anna three months ago.

Comedian John Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler are divorcing

According to a report by Page Six, a representative of the comedian confirmed the divorce and said that John will not comment any further on the issue as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work. John Mulaney's divorce news broke out on Monday, May 10 which coincides with John's post-rehab return to stand-up comedy that began in New York City. John Mulaney's wife Anna who is a master’s candidate in NYU’s Costume Studies program told the publication via her representative that she is heartbroken that John has decided to end their marriage. and she wishes him support and success as he continues his recovery.

John Mulaney's checks himself into rehab

The comedian has been vocal about his struggle with substances in the past and has often discussed his sobriety in his stand up sets. In December, the 38-year-old SNL writer checked into a Pennsylvania rehab facility for a 60-day stint to treat his alcohol and cocaine addictions and is in outpatient care since February this year. John had previously confessed that he began drinking at the age of 13 for attention which later prompted him to start doing drugs.

About John Mulaney and Annie Marie's relationship

John and Annie met in the late 2000s during a group trip to Martha’s Vineyard and after dating for a brief period they tied the knot in July 2014 in Boiceville, New York and the wedding had the 1920s and woodland-deco theme. John had also marked the occasion by sharing his wedding photo on Instagram. The comedian would always talk about his wife in his shows and in his 2018 Netflix special, he made many references to his wife and her art. Take a look at some of John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler's photos right below.

IMAGE: JOHN MULANEY INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.