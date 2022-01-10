Comedian Patton Oswalt Recalls Last Time He Met 'sharp And Funny' Bob Saget

American sitcom Full House fame Bob Saget breathed his last on January 9, 2022, and left his fans, co-stars and celebrities from the entertainment industry in shock. Several stars including those with whom he shared the screen during his career, took to social media to mourn his loss. Saddened by Saget's demise, stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt also shared a few glimpses from his last interaction with the star.

Comedian Patton Oswalt mourns the loss of Bob Saget

The stand-up comedian took to Twitter on Monday and recounted the last time he met the much-loved star. He mentioned that the duo had met in October, when Saget interviewed him for a documentary. He called the late actor 'sharp and funny' and also mentioned that they were supposed to meet for a coffee when he had finished editing the documentary. The comedian also shared some pictures of himself and the actor from behind the scenes. The caption read, "Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying."

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

Several actors from the industry including John Stamos, who played the famous Jesse Katsopolis in the sitcom headed to Twitter and mentioned he was 'broken' after he heard the news. He also mentioned that he was shocked and expressed how much he loves him. He wrote, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby.''

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Apart from co-stars, actors from the Bollywood film industry were also extremely saddened by the actor's sudden passing. Parineeti Chopra called the late star the 'dad of the century' as she shared a black and white picture of him on her Instagram story. She wrote, "The dad of the century. the dad of our childhood. RIP sir. You raised DJ, Steph, Michelle....and all of us too." Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture of the actor and thanked him for all the 'wonderful memories' he gave her in her childhood through his show. She wrote, "Thank you for the entertainment and wonderful memories growing up," as she included heart and a pair of joined hands emoticons as part of the post.

Image: Twitter/@pattonoswalt