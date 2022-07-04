The biggest takeaway from the Academy Awards 2022 was the shocking altercation between veteran actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock. While it has been a couple of months, there have been many artists who spoke about the incidents and sided with either Will Smith or Comedian Rock. Now, Rain Pryor, the daughter of stand-up comedy legend Richard Pryor talks about the feud and expresses her opinion on Chris Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness at the Oscars followed by Will Smith slapping him on stage.

Richard Pryor’s daughter Rain Pryor talks about the Smith-Rock Oscars feud

According to the PEOPLE's Every Day podcast, famed comedian Richard Pryor’s daughter, Rain Pryor recently addressed the feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock that created massive buzz on the internet over their altercation at the Academy Awards 2022. While many have spoken openly about the feud, even Rain Pryor addressed the same and mentioned how she feels devastated for Chris Rock and added how it was less about comedy and more about an interpersonal relationship everyone will never know about. Adding to it, she even asserted that Chris will keep on telling jokes because he is funny and smart and mentioned that comedy hasn't died.

Rain Pryor said, “I feel devastated for Chris, and to me, it was less about comedy and more about an interpersonal relationship we will never know about, because we don’t live with them. But it became the focus of comedy because Chris Rock is who he is, and that’s who it happened to. Chris is going to keep telling his jokes because he’s funny, and he’s smart. Comedy did not die.”

More about Smith and Rock's Oscars feud

Will Smith marched towards the stage of the Academy Awards 2022 after Chris Rock poked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith to star in the next GI Jane film. Will Smith planted a slap at Chris Rock's face and walked back to his seat. He was also heard shouting at Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. Following the feud, Will Smith faced criticism from the film fraternity and also his fans. The actor was also spotted in India as he was reportedly in the country in order to heal from the incident. The actor also apologised to Chris Rock and his family and has been banned by the Academy for 10 years.

Image: AP/Instagram/@rainpryor