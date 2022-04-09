Comedian Ricky Gervais Reacts To Will Smith's 10-year Oscars Ban: 'Hopefully He'll Only..'

Oscars 2022 was quite eventful as well as memorable. Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage after the latter made fun of Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. The altercation took place after Chris appeared on stage at the Dolby Theatre to present the Oscar for the documentary feature. He said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." After a while, Smith took the stage to slap Rock. The actor then returned to his seat yelling, "Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth!"

Now, in the latest update, Smith has been banned by the Academy from attending the Oscars and its other events for the next 10 years. As per the report by People, Will has respectfully accepted the Academy's decision. But, this move by the Academy has garnered several reactions from Hollywood celebs.

Comedian Ricky Gervais reacts to Will Smith's Oscars ban

Recently, actor and comedian Ricky Gervais took to his official Twitter handle and dropped his reaction following the Friday announcement of the penalty banning Will for the next 10 years from Oscars. Ricky tweeted, "Hopefully, he'll only do 6 years with good behaviour."

Hopefully, he'll only do 6 years with good behaviour. https://t.co/26Et5zsLWA — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 8, 2022

Gervais backs Chris Rock's joke on Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness

This is not the first time that Gervais has reacted to Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock. According to Uproxx, earlier, he backed Chris's joke on Jada, stating, "Nothing would happen to me because I wouldn’t have told a joke about his wife’s hair. I’d have told a joke about her boyfriend." Ricky further asserted, "The joke was not bad. You don’t hit people over a joke, however bad it is. And it wasn’t bad! That was like the tamest joke I would ever have told."

'I’m going a bit thin, so I’m disabled?': Ricky Gervais

Furthermore, Ricky Gervais even mocked Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness due to Alopecia. The comedian mentioned that even he will be called disabled because he is going a bit thin. Continuing his part, Gervais further added, “Someone said it was joking about her disability. Well, I’m going a bit thin, so I’m disabled. That means I can park right up next to [British supermarket] Tesco now. And I’m fat. That’s a disease, isn’t it? I’m fat and balding. I should get f*****g benefits.”

