Comedian Sean Lock Loses Long Battle With Cancer, Passes Away At 58

Comedian Sean Lock has died after battling cancer at the age of 58. The agent of the comedian confirmed the unfortunate news in a lengthy statement. friends and co-stars of the actor along with the netizens flooded the social media platforms to pay their condolences and remember his contribution to the comedic field.

Comedian Sean Lock's death

According to a report from BBC, the comedian, popularly known for his work in 8 Out of 10 Cats, passed away on August 18 at the age of 58 due to cancer. The late comedian died at his house while being surrounded by his family. His agent from Off The Kerb Productions released a lengthy statement to announce his death. The statement read,

''It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy. Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.''

More on Sean Lock's cancer

The late comedian was born in Woking, Surrey, where he left school in the early 1980s. He developed skin cancer after working at the building sites, which he blamed it on over-exposure to the sun. After recovering from skin cancer, Lock went on to appear in the 1993 series Newman and Baddiel in pieces. He also co-wrote the screenplay for the 2001 feature film This Filthy Earth alongside director Andrew Kötting.

He is famously known for his work in 15 Storeys High, which he co-wrote, Telly Hell, Comedy Gala, Big Fat Quiz of the Year with James Corden in 2008, and as a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats. The show was hosted by Jimmy Carr.

Friends and fans of the late comedian took to the microblogging site to pay their respects and send condolences to the mourning Lock family. Fellow comic David Baddiel wrote, 'Devastated to hear about Sean Lock. He toured with Newman and Baddiel on our last show together. One of the funniest men I ever knew' while Phil Wang said, 'So dreadfully sad. Sean Lock was one of the best. A rare comedian who could make you laugh like a drain if you’d never seen comedy before or had watched it every day of your life'.

