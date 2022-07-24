The San Diego International Comic Con is still underway in the US and the pop culture mega festival has already given movie buffs a lot of exciting announcements, trailers, posters and more. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock-starrer superhero film Black Adam's brand new trailer was also released at the SDCC which gave a perfect picture of the DC anti-hero's live-action debut. A highlight of the event was the Jumanji actor making a dramatic entrance that fans couldn't get over.

Promising that 'the DC Universe will never be the same", Dwayne made a remarkable entry hovering over a stage that was covered with smoke. He was seen dressed in the full Black Adam costume at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention on Saturday and it made several heads turn at the SDCC. Take a look at it here:

Finally, The Rock has come to Comic Con! Dwayne Johnson makes his Hall H entrance in costume for #BlackAdam at #SDCC. pic.twitter.com/TWrSdecc7x — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 23, 2022

Black Adam new trailer out

Black Adam's brand new trailer sets up a tragic back story for Black Adam who is on a revenge-spree post after his son's demise in an attack. The trailer also gives glimpses of a few members of the first big-screen iteration of the Justice Society of America.

According to the trailer, the film will explore the beginnings of Johnson's character as Black Adam while also re-introducing him 5,000 years later when he is freed from imprisonment. The trailer starts will Dwayne aka Black Adam saying, "My powers are not a gift, but a curse! Born out of rage".

Expanding more on his tragic story, the clip then gives a hint about Adam's son's sacrifice in order to save his father's life. The trailer also sees some major power-packed action stunts where Dwayne Johnson could be seen fighting some spaceships. He will also be seen going head to head with the members of the Justice Society. Watch the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Dwayne Johnson wrote, "BORN OUT OF RAGE Exclusive look at #BlackAdam that we JUST released in the electrified room of #ComicCon Hall H The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is changing. IN THEATERS WORLDWIDE 10.21.22 (sic)".

Written by the trio of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, the cast line-up of Black Adam includes Quintessa Swindell as red Tornado, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and many others. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 21.