Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Teases 1st Look Of 'Spider-Man: Freshman Year', 'I Am Groot' & More

The Marvel studios animation Panel at Comic-Con 2022 teased several upcoming series. Starting with 'I Am Groot' which follows the adventure of baby Groot.
'Spider-Man: Freshman Year' will see Spidey wearing different costumes this time and fighting some new super villains.
Fans of the 'X-Men' series also got a first look at 'X-Men ’97' which is the continuation of 'X-Men: The Animated Series.'
'Marvel Zombies series' will be set in the same universe as 'What If...?', however, it will showcase several new twists and turns.