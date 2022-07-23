Last Updated:

Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Teases 1st Look Of 'Spider-Man: Freshman Year', 'I Am Groot' & More

Marvel Studios recently teased the first looks of 'Spider-Man: Freshman Year', 'I am Groot', 'Marvel Zombies', and more at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Comic-Con 2022
1/6
Image: Instagram@marvelstudios

The Marvel studios animation Panel at Comic-Con 2022 teased several upcoming series. Starting with 'I Am Groot' which follows the adventure of baby Groot.

Comic-Con 2022
2/6
Image: Instagram@marvel.news616

'What If…?' is the spinoff series that is inspired by the 2005 Marvel Comics, 'Marvel Zombies.'

Comic-Con 2022
3/6
Image: Instagram@marvelstudios

'Spider-Man: Freshman Year' will see Spidey wearing different costumes this time and fighting some new super villains.

Comic-Con 2022
4/6
Image: Instagram@marvelstudios

Fans of the 'X-Men' series also got a first look at 'X-Men ’97' which is the continuation of 'X-Men: The Animated Series.'

Comic-Con 2022
5/6
Image: Instagram@popcult.ina

'Marvel Zombies series' will be set in the same universe as 'What If...?', however, it will showcase several new twists and turns.

Comic-Con 2022
6/6
Image: Instagram@miguelangel_2312

The new survivors of the zombie apocalypse were shown to be Yelena, Kate Bishop, Jimmy Woo, Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan and many others.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika-Arjun & more arrive in style to party with Russo Brothers

Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika-Arjun & more arrive in style to party with Russo Brothers
San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Biggest newsmakers and highlights till now

San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Biggest newsmakers and highlights till now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com