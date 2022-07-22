Comic-Con: 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Trailer Out, Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes Surprise Visit

Teen Wolf: The Movie's first teaser trailer was unveiled at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, giving viewers a clear glimpse of what's going down in Beacon Hills. The upcoming project reunites Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Tyler Hoechlin and Crystal Reed among others. The film's spine-chilling clip saw Scott McCall and Derek Hale in a grim state as they fight against the 'deadliest' enemy they've ever encountered.

The main takeaway from the trailer was the final moment, where Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) appears after quitting the show as a regular in the third season. The event for the upcoming Paramount+ film ended with Sarah Michelle Gellar making a surprise visit. She will be starring in the upcoming Teen Wolf spinoff Wolf Pack, as announced at the Comic-Con.

Comic-Con: Teen Wolf: The Movie drops its first trailer

Dropping the minute-and-a-half-long trailer on their social media handles, makers teased the 'unfinished business' in Beacon Hills as new villainous forces spring up. Take a look.

There’s unfinished business in Beacon Hills.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is streaming soon on @ParamountPlus. #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/rwaYLpCYyA — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) July 21, 2022

Glimpses of Sarah Michelle Gellar joining the Teen Wolf panel have also made rounds on the internet.

Queen, icon, the legend herself Sarah Michelle Gellar will be leading the new Teen Wolf spinoff ‘Wolf Pack’



SIGN ME UP THANK YOU GOODBYE pic.twitter.com/bDnZopOIWC — Adam 🏳️‍🌈 (Taylor’s Version) @ SDCC (@abnormallyadam) July 21, 2022

The official synopsis of the film reads-

"A terrifying evil has emerged, the wolves howl once again, but only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy.”

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also has Shelley Hennig, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry, Khylin Rhambo, and Ian Bohen in important roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TEENWOLFMTVI)