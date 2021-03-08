'Coming 2 America' Sequel: Eddie Murphy Has Strange Idea For It, & He Must Be 75 Years

Eddie Murphy starrer Coming 2 America has released on March 5th, 2021 and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The original film was a success and minted multi-million dollars at the box office. The sequel to the film is also being received well by fans. As the sequel of the film is gaining popularity, Eddie Murphy has a peculiar idea for Coming to America 3.

The first part of the film released back in 1988, where Eddie Murphy’s character was a young man looking for his bride. In the second part, the movie shows that Eddie’s character finds out he has an illegitimate son living in Queens. As per the law in his country, he must find this son and his own rightful heir and bring him to Africa.

Eddie Murphy's idea for Coming 2 America 2's sequel

Eddie murphy appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan and stated that he has an idea for a third film. In the interview, he said, “There’s an idea for a Coming to America 3 that I have, but it doesn’t happen for 16 years,” Murphy explained. “I have to be 75 to do it… and not make me up like 75 but really be 75.”

The plot of Coming to America 1

The original Coming to America released back in June 1988 and starred Eddie Murphy. The movie was about an African American prince who goes on a search for a bride after his parents arrange a partner for him. He reaches New York and is thrilled to see the cultural difference and sees Lisa McDowell, who is everything the prince was looking for.

When does Coming 2 America 2 release?

Coming 2 America was released on Amazon Prime on March 5th, 2021. The film arrived on the platform at 12:00 AM Pacific time, like most of the titles on the platform. The film stars the 59-year-old actor Eddie Murphy along with a long cast list.

Coming 2 America 2 cast

The cast of Coming to America 2 has Eddie Murphy returning as the prince of Zamunda, Akeem Joffer. Murphy also plays a soul singer, Randy Watson. Arsenio Hall is seen reprising his character, Semmi. He is the best friend and aide of Prince Akeem Joffer. Prince Akeem Joffer falls in love with Lisa McDowell who is played by Shari Headley. Jermaine Fowler will be making his debut in the franchise as Lavella. He is Prince Akeem Joffer’s son, while Prince Akeem Joffer’s first daughter is Meeka who is portrayed by KiKi Layne. The star cast also includes Eddie’s daughter Bella Murphy.

