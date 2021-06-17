Conan O'Brien Shares Video Of Scarlett Johansson's Gig On His Show As A Child; Watch

Conan O'Brien is often seen revealing several facts about Hollywood celebrities on his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. The talk show host recently revealed that Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson had appeared on one of his TV shows in her childhood. He also shared a clip from the episode featuring Scarlett as a kid.

Conan O'Brien shared a video of Scarlett Johansson as a child

In a recent episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, the talk show host mentioned that Scarlett Johansson once appeared on his show which was scripted. It was one of Scarlett's first few acting gigs on his late-night NBC show in 1994. To prove this, he shared Scarlett Johansson's videos from the scripted TV show. In the clip, Scarlett was seen playing a spelling bee champion who was invited on the NBC show to celebrate her victory with Conan.

It was a comedy sketch where Scarlett who played Sarah Hughes' was accompanied by Andy Richter. In the skit, Sara played by Scarlett was asked to spell several words to showcase her talent. She spelt all the words wrong and Andy kept correcting her. In the hilarious skit, Conan asked Andy to not make her upset and steal her limelight. Andy was even dissed by the audience on the set as a part of the skit. Conan O'Brien's video also has a short clip of Sara winning her Spelling Bee trophy. She spelt the word 'lugubrious' incorrectly and still won the trophy.

Scarlett Johansson on the work front

Scarlett's movies like Marriage Story, Ghost in the Shell, Girl with a Pearl Earring and Her have garnered her immense popularity. The actor is a major character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She is seen playing the role of Black Widow in films like Iron Man 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame and many other films.

The actor was last seen in Jojo Rabbit portraying Frau Rosie Betzler. Her upcoming film Black Widow's release is scheduled to be on July 9, 2021. The plot of the film will focus on the past of her character Natasha Romanoff. She will be seen on the run and will be seen revealing some dark secrets from her past.

