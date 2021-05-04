Conan O'Brien To Conclude His TBS Show In Late June; Details Inside

Conan O'Brien, the comedian and media personality who has been christened as the talk show host who has had one of the longest tenures in talk show history, will conclude the TBS show that he has headlined for over a decade now on June 24th. Post the airing of the TBS show final episode, as reported earlier, O'Brien will make the move to HBO Max for a weekly show, given his long-standing relationship with WarnerMedia, TBS' parent company. The same was announced by the cabler in the late hours of Monday night, as per an article on The Hollywood Reporter. As is known to many, O'Brien had been adhering to the TBS show schedule since 2009, after Jimmy Fallon took the baton as the host of The Tonight Show. Conan was a successor to David Letterman, who has been hosting his own Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction since 2018.

What will the final few episodes of Conan On TBS comprise?

As per the same The Hollywood Reporter article, the final weeks of Conan on TBS will see a lineup of special guests gracing the couch opposite the late-night show host. The same will be followed by an hour-long finale on June 24. One of the segments of the finale in question will take the viewers of the show, new and old, through Conan's 11-year-long journey at TBS. Details regarding the guests that will feature on the show during the upcoming months are currently kept under wraps. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. Additionally, as far as Conan's weekly HBO Max show is concerned, further details regarding the same are awaited.

About Conan O'Brien:

O'Brien was born in Brooklyn, Massachusetts, and was raised in an Irish Catholic family. His full name is Conan Christopher O'Brien. Over the years, he has worn the hats of an American television host, a comedian, a writer and a producer, amongst others. He is also the host of a podcast known as Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, on which he has interviewed several renowned personalities from across the globe.