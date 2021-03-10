'Concrete Cowboy' Gets A Release Date, Philly-inspired Film To Be Out In April On Netflix

Thor fame Idris Elba starrer highly-anticipated film, Concrete Cowboy has finally got a release date. Taking to his Twitter space, the actor announced the release date officially online with his fan army. While sharing the news, Elba wrote, “Concrete Cowboy coming to Netflix April 2. You are who you ride with”. The upcoming film highlights the city of Philadelphia’s Black urban horseback riders. Check out the announcement below:

Initially, this western drama film was set for a theatrical release in 2020 post its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date of Concrete Cowboy stood postponed until Netflix picked the film as a part of its campaign to stream a new movie every week this year. The OTT giant has now scheduled to stream the film in the month of April, this year.

What is Concrete Cowboy about?

In the film, Idris Elba essay the role of the main protagonist Harp, an estranged North Philly father who makes an attempt to convince his teenage son, Cole to join the tradition of Black urban horseback riders during his visit in the Summer. The character Cole is played by Stranger Things fame actor Caleb McLaughlin. At first, Cole is hesitant to comply with his father’s wish, however later he joins hand with Harp and becomes a rider in order to fight alongside Harp. When the city threatens to close their stable, Harp and Cole along with other cowboys gather together to challenge the city’s decision.

According to Philly Voice, the movie takes inspiration from Philly’s famous Fletcher Street Stables. In addition to it, the movie is adapted from the novel titled Ghetto Cowboys penned by Greg Neri. Bankrolled by Lee Daniels, the movie was helmed by Ricky Staub’s and marks his first full-length feature release. Here’s taking a quick look at the trailer of Concrete Cowboy:

Idris Elba, 48 took special lessons to fit his role in the film. As per Philly Voice, he underwent speech therapy to master the Philadelphia accent. Meanwhile, on the professional front Elba has a slew of projects lined up for him. Post Concrete Cowboy, he will headline the cast of projects including The Harder They Fall and Three Thousand Years of Longing.