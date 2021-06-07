'Conjuring 3' Box Office Collections Surge On The Opening Weekend; Read Details

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the third instalment in the famous horror film series and has recently hit the theatres. While the ongoing pandemic has strongly limited the box office collections, it seems to have created minimum impact on the highly anticipated sequel. On the opening weekend itself, the film has made a massive impact on the box office as its collections continue to surge. Following are more details on Conjuring 3 box office collections.

Conjuring 3 makes it big at box office

The Conjuring film series, which focuses on the works of paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren, has returned with its third instalment on June 4. The film has been given a theatrical release and it appears to have set a precedent for the upcoming films. It appears to have defeated its counterpart, A Quiet Place 2, by earning $24 million in ticket sales in just a few days, as per Variety. The collection has been made from 3,102 film theatres in North America, exceeding the expected revenues as per various projections.

While the vaccination drive in the United States has been rapidly following through, limited restrictions have been imposed on theatres. However, as per Comscore, 75 per cent of avenues are open in the country, which has proved to be a positive sign to the world of cinema. Well-known film critic Taran Adarsh has recently posted a tweet where he has discussed the positive news coming from overseas market. He mentioned the records made by both Conjuring 3 and A Quiet Place 2 and added that the markets have been gradually opening up all over the world.

GOOD NEWS... #Overseas markets are gradually opening up... #TheConjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It packs an impressive $ 24 million in its opening weekend, while #AQuietPlace2 stands at $ 88.6 million after Weekend 2 at #NorthAmerica BO. #CinemasAreBack #OverseasBO pic.twitter.com/rhPm26sBR3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2021

The Conjuring film series, which has also witnessed spin-offs including Annabelle films, The Nun and others, has become the biggest horror franchises in the world in terms of commercial success. It has crossed over $1.8 billion at the box office all over the world till date. The first instalment was released way back in 2013, which first brought the star cast of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren respectively.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'CONJURING 3'

