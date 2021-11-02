COP26 Summit: Hugh Jackman Urges Everyone To 'come Together For Planet Earth'

Hugh Jackman headed to his Twitter account in the wake of the COP26 Summit, which is currently taking place in Glasgow. He uploaded a video about the same and spoke about how important the conference is for the future of the world. He called it 'one of the most important meetings of world leaders in our time'.

The most recent news about the COP26 Summit is that over 100 world leaders struck a deal to put an end to deforestation by the year 2030.

Hugh Jackman opens up about the COP26 Summit

Hugh Jackman uploaded a video on Monday, November 1, about the importance of the Climate change conference and what it means for the future of the world. He mentioned in his video that what happens at the conference 'will affect the future of our planet'. He spoke specifically about Australia and mentioned that although the country has committed to having net-zero emissions by 2050, he believes that more needs to be done. In his video he said;

"I speak today as a citizen of the world and also as an Australian citizen because our prime minister and his team are there. I am relieved that they finally agreed to go and I am relieved that they have committed Australia to a net-zero emissions target by 2050. But that feels like the bare minimum. From everything I am reading, it feels like the commitments Australia have made need to go further."

He further emphasised the importance of coming together as a team. Speaking about the topic he narrated how citizens of the country came together in the wake of the pandemic and called it the 'Australian ethos' and wished for a 'fair go for all'. He asked his country leaders at the conference to ensure that everyone on the planet had a fair chance and advocated for 'team planet Earth' He said;

"So, as an Australian citizen, I am asking our representatives to go to the COP26 climate summit with that ethos to make sure that when this summit is done, we have a fair go for everyone everywhere on this planet. "We need to come together. We need team planet Earth."

Image: AP