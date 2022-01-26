Last Updated:

Costume Designers Guild Awards: 'Squid Game', 'House Of Gucci', & 'Cruella' Among Nominees

The Costume Designers Guild Awards revealed the list of nominees for 24th annual CDG awards on Wednesday. Check the full list of nominees here.

costume designers guild awards

Image: Instagram/@houseofguccimovie/@squidgamenetflix/@disneycruella


The Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) is an annual award function that honours the achievement of excellence in Costume Design in film, television, and short films design. 2021 was a visually pleasing year in terms of costume wherein movies like CruellaHouse of Gucci, and Halston showcased some jaw-dropping designs. Take a look at the full list of nominees here. 

Costume Designers' Guild Awards - Full list of nominees

The CDGA revealed the list of nominees of their 24th annual CDG Awards and movies like Cruella, House Of Gucci, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, and more were nominated. While shows like The Witcher, Squid GameThe Handmaid’s Tale made a spot for themselves. 

As per Variety, here is a full list of nominees-

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

  • Dune

Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

  • The Green Knight

Malgosia Turzanska

  • The Matrix Resurrections

Lindsay Pugh

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Kym Barrett

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sanja M. Hays

  • The Suicide Squad

Judianna Makovsky

Excellence in Contemporary Film

  • Coming 2 America

Ruth E. Carter

  • Don’t Look Up

Susan Matheson

  • In The Heights

Mitchell Travers

  • No Time to Die

Suttirat Anne Larlarb

  • Zola

Derica Cole Washington

Excellence in Period Film

  • Cruella

Jenny Beavan

  • Cyrano

Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran

  • House of Gucci

Janty Yates

  • Nightmare Alley

Luis Sequeira

  • West Side Story

Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

  • The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1

Shawna Trpcic

  • The Handmaid’s Tale

Debra Hanson

  • Loki

Christine Wada

  • What We Do in the Shadows

Laura Montgomery

  • The Witcher

Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

  • Emily in Paris

Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

  • Euphoria

Heidi Bivens

  • Hacks

Kathleen Felix-Hager

  • Mare of Easttown

Meghan Kasperlik

  • Squid Game

Cho Sang-kyung

Excellence in Period Television

  • The Great: Seven Days

Sharon Long

  • Halston

Jeriana San Juan

  • The Underground Railroad

Caroline Eselin-Schaefer

  • WandaVision

Mayes C. Rubeo

  • What We Do in the Shadows

Laura Montgomery

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

  • Annie Live!

Emilio Sosa

  • Dancing with the Stars: Semi-Finals

Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

  • The Late Late Show with James Corden: Crosswalk Cinderella

Lauren Shapiro

  • The Masked Singer: 2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School

Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi

  • Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek / Young Thug

Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

  • The Bold Type: “Cruella” (Commercial)

Mandi Line

  • Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, “Hands Free” (Commercial)

Melissa DesRosiers

  • Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” (Music Video)

Ami Goodheart

  • Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club “We’re Bringing Boxing Back” (Commercial)

Dawn Ritz

  • Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial)

B. Åkerlund

Image: Instagram/@houseofguccimovie/@squidgamenetflix/@disneycruella

