Costume Designers Guild Awards: 'Squid Game', 'House Of Gucci', & 'Cruella' Among Nominees

The Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) is an annual award function that honours the achievement of excellence in Costume Design in film, television, and short films design. 2021 was a visually pleasing year in terms of costume wherein movies like Cruella, House of Gucci, and Halston showcased some jaw-dropping designs. Take a look at the full list of nominees here.

Costume Designers' Guild Awards - Full list of nominees

The CDGA revealed the list of nominees of their 24th annual CDG Awards and movies like Cruella, House Of Gucci, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, and more were nominated. While shows like The Witcher, Squid Game, The Handmaid’s Tale made a spot for themselves.

As per Variety, here is a full list of nominees-

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dune

Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

The Green Knight

Malgosia Turzanska

The Matrix Resurrections

Lindsay Pugh

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Kym Barrett

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sanja M. Hays

The Suicide Squad

Judianna Makovsky

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Coming 2 America

Ruth E. Carter

Don’t Look Up

Susan Matheson

In The Heights

Mitchell Travers

No Time to Die

Suttirat Anne Larlarb

Zola

Derica Cole Washington

Excellence in Period Film

Cruella

Jenny Beavan

Cyrano

Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran

House of Gucci

Janty Yates

Nightmare Alley

Luis Sequeira

West Side Story

Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1

Shawna Trpcic

The Handmaid’s Tale

Debra Hanson

Loki

Christine Wada

What We Do in the Shadows

Laura Montgomery

The Witcher

Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris

Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria

Heidi Bivens

Hacks

Kathleen Felix-Hager

Mare of Easttown

Meghan Kasperlik

Squid Game

Cho Sang-kyung

Excellence in Period Television

The Great: Seven Days

Sharon Long

Halston

Jeriana San Juan

The Underground Railroad

Caroline Eselin-Schaefer

WandaVision

Mayes C. Rubeo

What We Do in the Shadows

Laura Montgomery

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Annie Live!

Emilio Sosa

Dancing with the Stars: Semi-Finals

Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Crosswalk Cinderella

Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: 2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School

Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi

Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek / Young Thug

Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

The Bold Type: “Cruella” (Commercial)

Mandi Line

Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, “Hands Free” (Commercial)

Melissa DesRosiers

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” (Music Video)

Ami Goodheart

Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club “We’re Bringing Boxing Back” (Commercial)

Dawn Ritz

Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial)

B. Åkerlund

Image: Instagram/@houseofguccimovie/@squidgamenetflix/@disneycruella