Court Denies Britney Spears' Request To Have Her Father Removed From Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ months-long plea to have her father James P Spears removed from her conservatorship has been denied. A judge has refused to remove her father as her sole conservator, in documents filed by the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. The documents were not in direct response to the pop star's explosive statement in the recent hearing on her conservatorship, but were signed by Judge Brenda Penny after the sensational testimony,

Britney Spears’ plea to get father removed as conservator denied

The court documents that were filed on Wednesday stated that the request was ‘denied without prejudice,’ according to a report in Variety. The court documents on Wednesday termed Spears as ‘“substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence.”

The legal setback was not the first time that her plea to remove her father as conservator was dismissed. Britney Spears’ attorney Samuel Ingham III had filed the same request in November 2020, stating that she was ‘afraid of her father’ and if he continued to remain as co-conservator, she’d refuse to perform again.

Financial Company Bessemer Trust had also been appointed as a con-conservator at that time. The latest documents confirmed Bessemer Trust as the co-conservator though the plea to not remove James P spears was not approved.

James P Spears has been Britney Spears' co-conservator since she suffered a mental health crisis in 2008. He is the sole conservator of her estate and takes a substantial share of her earnings from her music endeavours like recordings and performances.

Spears' 24-minute statement in the court made global headlines as the Baby One More Time singer, in her first statement in the court in on matter, stated that her father ‘should be in jail’ as she mentioned her decision to take legal action against him.

