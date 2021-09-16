Court Dismisses Marilyn Manson's Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed By Jane Doe

American singer/songwriter Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexual abuse and physical violence by various women. Recently, the court dismissed one of Manson's lawsuits filed by his ex-girlfriend, listed as 'Jane Doe'. The accuser claimed that the singer had sexually abused her multiple times during their relationship in 2011.

Marilyn Manson's sexual abuse lawsuit dropped by court

As per court documents acquired by People, a judge, at the Los Angeles court dismissed the case after ruling that the 52-year-old singer's accuser, listed as 'Jane Doe', made claims in her lawsuit that are "not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule" to get around the lapsed statute of limitations period. The lawsuit was dismissed due to an expired statute of limitations.

In the primary complaint, the woman claimed that Manson, raped and sexually abused her multiple times during their relationship in 2011, but that she had 'repressed' her memories until February 2021, when several women came forward to publicly accuse the singer of sexual and physical abuse.

However, a judge dismissed the case, on Tuesday, based on the ruling that the woman's complaint "alleges neither when the repression began, such as immediately after the events took place, or outside the limitations period — nor its nature or extent, such as what memories were repressed or the extent to which Plaintiff was prevented from recalling them," according to court documents.

Several of Manson's former acquaintances began communicating with one another in September 2020. In a letter dated January 21, 2021, California State Senator Susan Rubio wrote to the director of the FBI and the United States Attorney General, asking them to investigate allegations several women had made against Manson. On February 1, former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse.

Wood released a statement via her Instagram and wrote, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

(Image: AP)