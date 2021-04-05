Courteney Cox Celebrates Easter With Beau Johnny McDaid And Daughter Coco; See Pics

Hollywood actress Courteney Cox was recently seen celebrating Easter with her beau Johnny McDaid and daughter Coco Arquette. The actress took to her Instagram to share three photos and sent Easter 2021 wishes to her fans and followers. The FRIENDS star also added a quirky caption, jovially teasing Johnny and Coco.

Courteney Cox celebrates Easter with beau Johnny McDaid

In the photos, the actress was seen posing with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid, who is a member of the band Snow Patrol. The actress uploaded three photos, the first and second photos featured her boyfriend and daughter whereas the third photo featured Courteney's dogs Bear and Lily. The Family Ties actress wrote "Happy Easter! The only ones who didn’t mind taking these pictures with me are in the last slide" as she shared her photos.

Fans react to Courteney Cox's photos

Fans quickly reacted to Courteney Cox's photos celebrating Eater. Most of the fans wished the actress on the occasion of the festival. Other fans commented how cute her dogs looked. One fan commented they loved how Bear and Lily were always dressed for the occasion. Another fan commented that Courteney's photos are probably the cutest thing they will ever see.

Courteney Cox's funny April Fools prank

The actress on April Fool's day pranked her boyfriend Johnny McDaid and daughter Coco Arquette. The video started with the actress saying that she was at her dentist and was extremely bored so she decided to get fake vampire teeth and then Face-Timed her daughter to see her reaction. She also showed her fake teeth to her boyfriend. Take a look at their hilarious reactions in the video.

A quick look at Courteney Cox's career

The actress is best known for her role as Monica Geller on the hit sitcom Friends, her role on the show has earned her several accolades. Over the years, the show has received cult status and is one of the most popular television shows of all time. The show also features actors like Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in lead roles. She was then seen as Gale Weathers in the horror film franchise Scream. Her role in the show Cougar Town earned her Critics' Choice Award and Golden Globe Award nominations.

Source: Courteney Cox's Instagram

