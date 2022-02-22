Courteney Cox Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Surgeries, Says 'chased Youthfulness For Years'

Creating a name and niche in the showbiz world comes with a lot of hard work and sheer dedication and this was proven by FRIENDS star Courteney Cox. The actor who recently achieved a milestone by getting 12 million followers on social media, got candid about her previous cosmetic procedures — and how she’s now looking forward to turning 60 in the near future.

During a recent interview with The Times on February 20, the actor opened up about taking a certain firm decision in life about her career. The actor in the conversation revealed that she has no regrets about dissolving her fillers a few years back and also admitted that there is “intense” pressure to look perpetually young as a female star.

Courteney Cox opens up about her cosmetic procedures

Sharing her views on the same, she said that she had chased youthfulness for years. She did realise that and now she believes she actually looks strange with injections and doing stuff to her face that she would never do now. There was a phase when the Scream star went through all cosmetic procedures. Explaining about the same, Courteney shared that she eventually realised it was time to call it quits. She elaborated that people would talk about her and she used to think that now these things need to stop. The time when she got the procedures done was a period and the ‘scrutiny is intense.’

Meanwhile, for the unversed, in 2017 the actor had revealed to New Beauty that she had some regrets about changing her looks. “You go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there,” she recalled. “So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, ‘No one noticed — it’s good.”

As the actor is going to touch the 60 mark, she told The Times Magazine that given all the years to the showbiz, she is quite happy to usher into new beginnings. Talking about the same, she exclaimed that it is hard to even hear or say that she will turn 60 in June this year and she just can’t believe it. Though the actor explained that there is nothing wrong u=in turning 60, however, she just can’t believe that life has moved so fast.

IMAGE: Instagram/ourteneycoxofficial