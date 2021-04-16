Courteney Cox Proves That She Is A Monica In Real Life Too; Check Out Why

Courteney Cox just took to her Instagram a day ago to share a video that is evidence that she is a Monica in real life too. The fun video ended in the classic ‘Monica’ style, and fans are elated to see it and are giving some of the best reactions in the comments under the video. Scroll along to take a look at the video, and what was it about.

Courteney Cox proves that she is a Monica in real life too

The actor, who is most popularly known and loved for her role as Monica, took to her Instagram on the evening of April 15, 2021, and posted a video featuring her. The video started with Cox saying, “Tell me you are a Monica, without telling me you are a Monica; I’ll go first…”. After this, she showed the drawers and storage closet around her kitchen, which were all properly labelled and her kitchen tools were kept in a case, especially made for them.

This was evidence that Courteney Cox is a Monica in real life too and keeps her house just as spic and span as her famous character. Not just this, she ended the video with her character’s iconic ‘I Know’. The video has received more than a million likes since it was shared a day ago, on the social media platform. Fans of the actor have some of the best reactions under the post, take a look at some of them here.

Friends Reunion

Fans have been waiting to see the cast on screen again ever since the show ended in 2004, however, speculations increased in 2019, as it seemed that HBO was able to rope in all the six actors for a one-episode reunion of the show. And shortly after in February 2020, it was confirmed that a reunion was going to happen as the makers and actors shared a post on their Instagram handle, saying ‘It’s Happening’.

As per the latest updates, the show has finally wrapped up shooting which was delayed quite a number of times following the pandemic. The official page of the show shared a picture of the banner and said, “That’s a wrap! ðŸŽ¬ Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion”. A release date for the reunion is awaited but has not been announced yet.

Promo Courtesy: Courteney Cox's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.