Courteney Cox paved a special place in the audience's hearts with her character Monica from the hit sitcom Friends, which is to date one of the most celebrated shows globally. Despite the actor gaining widespread love and adulation for her stint, there was a time when she felt forgotten by Hollywood.

Courtney recently opened up about a time, when she 'didn't feel very relevant' as her focus had shifted from business to relationship. In a conversation with Variety, Courteney quipped that during the phase she 'wasn't driven', she got obliterated from Hollwyood's sight.

Courteney Cox recalls the time she felt forgotten by Hollywood

Talking about the specific phase she endured, Cox mentioned," I would say the years after 'Cougar Town,' trying to find the right thing and I didn't feel very relevant at the time. I was focusing on something else. I was focusing on my relationship and didn't focus as much on the business side of things."

She also admitted that a lot of it was her fault, and her lack of drive made her irrelevant. She added, "And I think ... out of sight, out of mind. And yeah, I think a lot of it was my fault, but I think also once I wasn't driven, I think they probably forgot about me for a while."

The Friends star is presently a part of an American horror comedy television series titled Shining Vale, which also stars Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, and Judith Light in pivotal roles. Spilling details about the show, Cox stated," I'm pretty sure this character was written for someone in their 40's ... but then they changed it to a woman in their 50's, which is great because that's when your midlife crisis really happens. That's when menopause, the whole thing, that's when they keep blaming it on 'Oh, it's hormones,' but it's a lot more than that, and you know, that's what I am."

The show, which has been created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, is about a dysfunctional family that moves into a haunted house. Cox's character, Pat, begins to see the demons haunting the new home, but no one believes her.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@COURTENEYCOXOFFICIAL