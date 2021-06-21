Courteney Cox Remembers Her Father On Father's Day; Says She Misses Him A Lot

On Father's Day, Friends star Courteney Cox took to Instagram to remember her late father Richard Lewis Cox as she shared a few pictures with him. She also shared a photo of her mother along with her father. Here's what the actor had to say about her father on Father's day.

Courteney Cox remembers her father on Father's Day

Courteney shared a few pictures with her late father. In the first photo, the actor is seen with short hair hugging her father while they posed for the picture. The second photo is a blur one where teenage Courteney is seen spending time with him. The third photo that the actor shared is with a sepia effect featuring her mother Courteney Copeland with her father from an event held several years ago. She mentioned that she was missing her father a little too much on Father's Day as he passed away in 2001.

Reactions to Courteney Cox's Father's Day photos

As soon as Courteney shared the photos, her fans and many celebrities wrote all things nice. They mentioned that the father-daughter duo looked adorable. Some fans wrote that they missed their fathers too on Father's Day. They also mentioned that he is looking out for her and that he is extremely proud of her. They also flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Courteney Cox's Father's Day post.

Image: Courteney Cox's Instagram

A sneak peek into Courteney Cox's Instagram

On her daughter's birthday, Courteney shared some adorable pictures of Coco along with herself. In the first picture, she posed with baby Coco from when she was born. The next few photos are of Coco growing into a teenager. In the last video shared by Courteney, Coco was seen making funny expressions while posing for the camera. The actor wrote, "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much."

Courteney also shared a hilarious video of herself spending time at Disney Land. She was seen constantly eating while she walked through the theme park. From Icecream to a Turkey leg, the actor was seen eating her way through Disney Land. Watch the video here.

Image: Courteney Cox's Instagram

