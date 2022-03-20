Courteney Cox Reveals Asking 'Scream' Directors To Not Kill THIS Fan-favourite Character

Courteney Cox recently revealed that she asked Scream makers to keep one key character in the slasher-comedy series alive. The FRIENDS star, who was seen in the fifth instalment of the horror franchise that opened up to critical and box office success earlier this year, quipped that she'll be coming again for the 6th outing, however, without David Arquette.

David, who's not just Cox's co-star but also her former husband appeared in all five instalments of Scream, beginning from 1996 as the character Dewey Riley. The franchise is known for perfect blending the horror and comedy genres, with the Ghostface becoming a classic movie villain. In a recent episode of the podcast Just for Variety, Cox revealed how she felt after learning about makers killing off David Arquette.

Courteney Cox recalls asking Scream makers not to kill off David Arquette's character

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cox stated that although she lauded directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for pulling off the film greatly, she denounced that the Ghostface kill Dewey. Cox fought for the character to stay alive, suggesting the makers shoot an additional sequence teasing Dewey's survival.

She said, "It was sad, because Dewey is such a beloved character and he's so goofy, and I thought he brought such a comedic twist to the whole franchise. I think that was really — that was a downer," and further added, "I remember being on the lawn going, 'I just thought it was a big mistake not to have the option. I understand why you want [to do it] — it makes it really serious. But then wouldn't it be great if just [in] the last three minutes: text from the hospital.' I wanted that to happen."

In an earlier conversation with EW, Gillett also spoke about how they felt while killing Dewey, as they learnt about his death from the film's screenplay, penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. He said,"It was like, we loved it, and we hated it, and it was brutal, and we also knew that we had to make a choice like that in this movie. I think what Guy and Jamie did so well is that they structured it in a way that it's essential, right?

